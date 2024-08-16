Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 17, 2024 34.34 °C Moderate rain August 18, 2024 33.77 °C Overcast clouds August 19, 2024 34.11 °C Light rain August 20, 2024 34.69 °C Light rain August 21, 2024 29.51 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 29.77 °C Overcast clouds August 23, 2024 37.15 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.4 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 29.71 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.75 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.11 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain Delhi 32.92 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on August 16, 2024, is 34.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 35.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 17, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.51 °C and 35.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.With temperatures ranging between 28.05 °C and 35.59 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 149.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.