Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 18, 2024 33.65 °C Overcast clouds August 19, 2024 35.27 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 28.04 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 31.1 °C Light rain August 22, 2024 34.73 °C Light rain August 23, 2024 37.25 °C Light rain August 24, 2024 35.99 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.54 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.93 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.63 °C Light rain Delhi 34.94 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on August 17, 2024, is 34.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.05 °C and 37.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.73 °C and 37.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 29.05 °C and 37.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 132.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024

