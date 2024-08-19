Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 20, 2024 35.77 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 30.83 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 34.02 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 35.0 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 34.24 °C Light rain August 25, 2024 34.24 °C Light rain August 26, 2024 33.55 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.22 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.72 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.63 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.91 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 34.79 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on August 19, 2024, is 34.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 37.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:57 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.43 °C and 37.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.With temperatures ranging between 28.05 °C and 37.36 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 88.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

