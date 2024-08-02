Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 3, 2024 29.25 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 34.52 °C Broken clouds August 5, 2024 34.45 °C Broken clouds August 6, 2024 33.45 °C Light rain August 7, 2024 35.82 °C Moderate rain August 8, 2024 26.38 °C Heavy intensity rain August 9, 2024 32.44 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 27.05 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.51 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.67 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.65 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.47 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.32 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on August 2, 2024, is 33.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 36.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 07:11 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 3, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.11 °C and 33.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.With temperatures ranging between 28.05 °C and 36.78 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 187.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

