Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024
Aug 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on August 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on August 20, 2024, is 32.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.05 °C and 38.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.93 °C and 36.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.05 °C and 38.18 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 230.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 21, 2024
|34.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|34.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|34.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|33.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|36.34 °C
|Few clouds
|August 26, 2024
|35.23 °C
|Light rain
|August 27, 2024
|26.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.87 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.23 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.58 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.84 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.55 °C
|Overcast clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
