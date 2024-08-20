Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 21, 2024 34.16 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 34.73 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 34.17 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 33.28 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 36.34 °C Few clouds August 26, 2024 35.23 °C Light rain August 27, 2024 26.28 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain Chennai 31.58 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.04 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.43 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Light rain Delhi 32.55 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Delhi today, on August 20, 2024, is 32.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.05 °C and 38.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.93 °C and 36.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.With temperatures ranging between 27.05 °C and 38.18 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 230.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

