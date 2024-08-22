 Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024 | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on August 22, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on August 22, 2024, is 36.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 38.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.88 °C and 38.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.05 °C and 38.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 268.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 23, 2024 35.97 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 24, 2024 33.25 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 34.37 °C Light rain
August 26, 2024 32.25 °C Moderate rain
August 27, 2024 30.22 °C Light rain
August 28, 2024 29.9 °C Light rain
August 29, 2024 33.52 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on August 22, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.43 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.37 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.91 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 28.15 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.75 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 36.07 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Thursday, August 22, 2024
