Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024
Aug 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on August 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on August 28, 2024, is 32.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.05 °C and 32.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.23 °C and 35.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.05 °C and 32.29 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 155.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 28, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 29, 2024
|32.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|34.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 31, 2024
|35.29 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 1, 2024
|35.27 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 2, 2024
|36.69 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 3, 2024
|31.91 °C
|Light rain
|September 4, 2024
|28.01 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
