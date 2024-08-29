Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024
Aug 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on August 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on August 29, 2024, is 29.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.05 °C and 33.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.01 °C and 37.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 119.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 30, 2024
|35.29 °C
|Few clouds
|August 31, 2024
|36.89 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 1, 2024
|36.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 2, 2024
|36.74 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 3, 2024
|34.85 °C
|Light rain
|September 4, 2024
|33.76 °C
|Light rain
|September 5, 2024
|34.04 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
