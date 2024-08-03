Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 3, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on August 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on August 3, 2024, is 32.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 36.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 4, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.86 °C and 35.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.05 °C and 36.81 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 85.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 4, 2024
|34.15 °C
|Light rain
|August 5, 2024
|32.63 °C
|Light rain
|August 6, 2024
|35.35 °C
|Broken clouds
|August 7, 2024
|31.83 °C
|Light rain
|August 8, 2024
|27.2 °C
|Light rain
|August 9, 2024
|34.13 °C
|Light rain
|August 10, 2024
|34.26 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.41 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.0 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|32.47 °C
|Scattered clouds
