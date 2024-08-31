 Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024 | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on August 31, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on August 31, 2024, is 34.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.05 °C and 37.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.78 °C and 37.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.05 °C and 37.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 1, 2024 36.4 °C Scattered clouds
September 2, 2024 35.14 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 3, 2024 33.11 °C Broken clouds
September 4, 2024 34.36 °C Light rain
September 5, 2024 34.71 °C Light rain
September 6, 2024 33.7 °C Light rain
September 7, 2024 29.4 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 31, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.37 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.12 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.3 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 22.42 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 22.95 °C Very heavy rain
Ahmedabad 30.31 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 34.2 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Delhi weather update on August 31, 2024
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
