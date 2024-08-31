Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 1, 2024 36.4 °C Scattered clouds September 2, 2024 35.14 °C Heavy intensity rain September 3, 2024 33.11 °C Broken clouds September 4, 2024 34.36 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 34.71 °C Light rain September 6, 2024 33.7 °C Light rain September 7, 2024 29.4 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.37 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.12 °C Light rain Chennai 29.3 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.42 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.95 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 30.31 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.2 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on August 31, 2024, is 34.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.05 °C and 37.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.78 °C and 37.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.With temperatures ranging between 27.05 °C and 37.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

