Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.0 °C, check weather forecast for August 5, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on August 5, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on August 5, 2024, is 31.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.0 °C and 34.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.3 °C and 34.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.0 °C and 34.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Delhi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 45.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 5, 2024
Weather in other cities on August 5, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 6, 2024
|30.45 °C
|Light rain
|August 7, 2024
|32.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 8, 2024
|25.68 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 9, 2024
|34.44 °C
|Light rain
|August 10, 2024
|30.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 11, 2024
|25.49 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 12, 2024
|30.2 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 5, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.44 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.45 °C
|Broken clouds
|Ahmedabad
|29.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|31.9 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
