Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 11, 2024 18.89 °C Sky is clear December 12, 2024 19.06 °C Few clouds December 13, 2024 19.72 °C Sky is clear December 14, 2024 19.12 °C Sky is clear December 15, 2024 19.64 °C Sky is clear December 16, 2024 20.12 °C Sky is clear December 17, 2024 20.23 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.37 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 23.43 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.94 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.41 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 25.03 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 22.95 °C Few clouds Delhi 17.36 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on December 10, 2024, is 17.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.05 °C and 22.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.92 °C and 22.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 8%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 256.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.