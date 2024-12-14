Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 14, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 15, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.08 °C and 22.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Delhi today stands at 163.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 15, 2024 19.15 Sky is clear December 16, 2024 19.20 Sky is clear December 17, 2024 19.95 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 20.42 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 19.96 Sky is clear December 20, 2024 19.87 Sky is clear December 21, 2024 19.88 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 19.17 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.0 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.77 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.12 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.1 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.15 °C Sky is clear

