Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 21, 2024
Dec 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on December 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on December 21, 2024, is 17.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.05 °C and 22.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.45 °C and 22.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 299.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.45 °C and 22.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 299.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 22, 2024
|17.89
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|20.43
|Scattered clouds
|December 24, 2024
|19.49
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|20.30
|Scattered clouds
|December 26, 2024
|21.23
|Scattered clouds
|December 27, 2024
|20.77
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|21.59
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy