Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 22, 2024





Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.69 °C and 19.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Delhi today stands at 347.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 23, 2024 18.00 Scattered clouds December 24, 2024 19.33 Light rain December 25, 2024 19.50 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 20.55 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 20.31 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 20.77 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 21.97 Scattered clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.57 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.12 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.48 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.0 °C Scattered clouds

