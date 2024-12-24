Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 24, 2024
Dec 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on December 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on December 24, 2024, is 17.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.05 °C and 21.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.22 °C and 22.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 194.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 25, 2024
|17.43
|Light rain
|December 26, 2024
|19.80
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|20.51
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|21.66
|Light rain
|December 29, 2024
|19.71
|Light rain
|December 30, 2024
|20.05
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|19.43
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
