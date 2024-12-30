Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 30, 2024
Dec 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on December 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on December 30, 2024, is 18.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.05 °C and 21.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:33 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.66 °C and 21.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 31, 2024
|18.70
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|19.05
|Scattered clouds
|January 2, 2025
|19.43
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|20.59
|Scattered clouds
|January 4, 2025
|22.62
|Broken clouds
|January 5, 2025
|23.12
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|22.35
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
