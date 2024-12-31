Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on December 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on December 31, 2024, is 16.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.05 °C and 20.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.57 °C and 22.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 1, 2025
|16.56
|Scattered clouds
|January 2, 2025
|19.30
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|20.90
|Broken clouds
|January 4, 2025
|21.90
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|23.55
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|23.09
|Sky is clear
|January 7, 2025
|21.55
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 31, 2024
