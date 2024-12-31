Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 31, 2024





Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days: Delhi weather update on December 31, 2024 The temperature in Delhi today, on December 31, 2024, is 16.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.05 °C and 20.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:34 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.57 °C and 22.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 1, 2025 16.56 Scattered clouds January 2, 2025 19.30 Sky is clear January 3, 2025 20.90 Broken clouds January 4, 2025 21.90 Overcast clouds January 5, 2025 23.55 Sky is clear January 6, 2025 23.09 Sky is clear January 7, 2025 21.55 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.65 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.59 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.52 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.91 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 22.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.56 °C Scattered clouds

