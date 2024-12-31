Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 31, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on December 31, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on December 31, 2024, is 16.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.05 °C and 20.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:34 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.57 °C and 22.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Delhi weather update on December 31, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 1, 202516.56Scattered clouds
January 2, 202519.30Sky is clear
January 3, 202520.90Broken clouds
January 4, 202521.90Overcast clouds
January 5, 202523.55Sky is clear
January 6, 202523.09Sky is clear
January 7, 202521.55Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 31, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.63 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata20.65 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.59 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.52 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad24.91 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad22.77 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.56 °C Scattered clouds

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On