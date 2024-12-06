Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 6, 2024
Dec 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on December 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on December 6, 2024, is 21.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.05 °C and 24.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 7, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.06 °C and 23.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 218.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 6, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 7, 2024
|22.01 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 8, 2024
|21.56 °C
|Light rain
|December 9, 2024
|19.1 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 10, 2024
|19.86 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 11, 2024
|19.3 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 12, 2024
|19.36 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 13, 2024
|18.67 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
