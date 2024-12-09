Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 9, 2024
Dec 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on December 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on December 9, 2024, is 18.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.05 °C and 22.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.06 °C and 22.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 303.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 9, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 10, 2024
|19.63 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 11, 2024
|19.19 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 12, 2024
|19.28 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 13, 2024
|19.74 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 14, 2024
|19.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 15, 2024
|19.99 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 16, 2024
|20.79 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
