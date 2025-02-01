Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.05 °C, check weather forecast for February 1, 2025

The temperature in Delhi today, on February 1, 2025, is 22.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.05 °C and 25.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:59 PM. Delhi weather update on February 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.44 °C and 25.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 2, 2025 22.56 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 22.78 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 22.37 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 20.76 Overcast clouds February 6, 2025 22.66 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 21.83 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 22.51 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.44 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.13 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.29 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.97 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 24.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.56 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.