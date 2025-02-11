Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.76 °C, check weather forecast for February 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on February 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on February 11, 2025, is 25.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.76 °C and 28.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.44 °C and 27.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 398.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 12, 2025
|25.75
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|24.79
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|23.11
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|24.58
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|26.89
|Broken clouds
|February 17, 2025
|27.80
|Broken clouds
|February 18, 2025
|27.74
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025
