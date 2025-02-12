Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.05 °C, check weather forecast for February 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on February 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on February 12, 2025, is 22.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.05 °C and 27.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.46 °C and 26.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 162.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 13, 2025
|22.17
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|22.87
|Few clouds
|February 15, 2025
|24.50
|Scattered clouds
|February 16, 2025
|26.13
|Few clouds
|February 17, 2025
|27.59
|Scattered clouds
|February 18, 2025
|27.31
|Light rain
|February 19, 2025
|27.04
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.