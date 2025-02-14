Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 10.05 °C, check weather forecast for February 14, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on February 14, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on February 14, 2025, is 23.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.05 °C and 27.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.56 °C and 28.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 181.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 15, 2025
|23.46
|Few clouds
|February 16, 2025
|25.66
|Overcast clouds
|February 17, 2025
|26.96
|Scattered clouds
|February 18, 2025
|27.74
|Broken clouds
|February 19, 2025
|27.46
|Overcast clouds
|February 20, 2025
|28.23
|Few clouds
|February 21, 2025
|26.46
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on February 14, 2025
