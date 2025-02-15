Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.05 °C, check weather forecast for February 15, 2025

The temperature in Delhi today, on February 15, 2025, is 25.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.05 °C and 28.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:11 PM. Delhi weather update on February 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.59 °C and 29.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 230.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 16, 2025 25.50 Broken clouds February 17, 2025 26.54 Few clouds February 18, 2025 27.26 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 27.70 Overcast clouds February 20, 2025 28.38 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 27.76 Broken clouds February 22, 2025 25.83 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.52 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.15 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.2 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 28.32 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.67 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.45 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.5 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



