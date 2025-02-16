Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.05 °C, check weather forecast for February 16, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on February 16, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on February 16, 2025, is 26.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.05 °C and 28.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 17, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.48 °C and 30.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 212.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 17, 2025
|26.76
|Few clouds
|February 18, 2025
|27.73
|Broken clouds
|February 19, 2025
|28.63
|Overcast clouds
|February 20, 2025
|27.95
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|27.59
|Light rain
|February 22, 2025
|26.42
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|26.72
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025
