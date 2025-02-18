Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.05 °C, check weather forecast for February 18, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 18, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on February 18, 2025 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on February 18, 2025, is 26.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.05 °C and 29.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.

Delhi weather update on February 18, 2025
Delhi weather update on February 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.82 °C and 29.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 252.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 19, 202526.83Broken clouds
February 20, 202527.17Scattered clouds
February 21, 202523.90Light rain
February 22, 202525.48Sky is clear
February 23, 202526.11Broken clouds
February 24, 202526.23Sky is clear
February 25, 202527.94Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 18, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.65 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata28.16 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.24 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru28.55 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.32 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad30.15 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi26.83 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

