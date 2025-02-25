Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.05 °C, check weather forecast for February 25, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 25, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on February 25, 2025 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on February 25, 2025, is 25.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.05 °C and 28.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.

Delhi weather update on February 25, 2025
Delhi weather update on February 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.04 °C and 32.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 187.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 26, 202525.96Broken clouds
February 27, 202529.47Broken clouds
February 28, 202527.28Overcast clouds
March 1, 202522.18Overcast clouds
March 2, 202526.78Sky is clear
March 3, 202529.26Broken clouds
March 4, 202528.75Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.57 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata27.56 °C Few clouds
Chennai28.78 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru27.22 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad27.32 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad29.8 °C Broken clouds
Delhi25.96 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Tuesday, February 25, 2025
