Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.05 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on February 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on February 26, 2025, is 25.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 °C and 30.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.73 °C and 30.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 235.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 27, 2025
|25.82
|Overcast clouds
|February 28, 2025
|28.09
|Overcast clouds
|March 1, 2025
|22.95
|Overcast clouds
|March 2, 2025
|26.00
|Light rain
|March 3, 2025
|28.61
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|29.02
|Scattered clouds
|March 5, 2025
|28.05
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025
