Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 3, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on February 3, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on February 3, 2025, is 21.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.05 °C and 24.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.78 °C and 26.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 4, 2025
|21.84
|Sky is clear
|February 5, 2025
|22.32
|Broken clouds
|February 6, 2025
|23.25
|Sky is clear
|February 7, 2025
|22.31
|Few clouds
|February 8, 2025
|21.84
|Few clouds
|February 9, 2025
|22.20
|Overcast clouds
|February 10, 2025
|25.64
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025
