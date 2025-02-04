Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 4, 2025

The temperature in Delhi today, on February 4, 2025, is 21.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.05 °C and 23.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:02 PM. Delhi weather update on February 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.96 °C and 24.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 5, 2025 21.20 Overcast clouds February 6, 2025 22.71 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 22.39 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 20.91 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 21.90 Scattered clouds February 10, 2025 24.36 Scattered clouds February 11, 2025 25.83 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.5 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.12 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.5 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.95 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.69 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.2 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.