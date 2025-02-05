Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 5, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on February 5, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on February 5, 2025, is 20.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.07 °C and 23.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.06 °C and 24.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 6, 2025
|20.69
|Sky is clear
|February 7, 2025
|21.86
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|20.75
|Sky is clear
|February 9, 2025
|21.84
|Broken clouds
|February 10, 2025
|24.06
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|26.33
|Overcast clouds
|February 12, 2025
|26.15
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 5, 2025
