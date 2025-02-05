Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 5, 2025

The temperature in Delhi today, on February 5, 2025, is 20.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.07 °C and 23.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:03 PM. Delhi weather update on February 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.06 °C and 24.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 6, 2025 20.69 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 21.86 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 20.75 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 21.84 Broken clouds February 10, 2025 24.06 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 26.33 Overcast clouds February 12, 2025 26.15 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.58 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.8 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.65 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 27.86 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.69 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



