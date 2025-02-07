Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 7, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on February 7, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on February 7, 2025, is 20.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.05 °C and 23.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 8, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.4 °C and 25.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 179.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 8, 2025
|20.02
|Sky is clear
|February 9, 2025
|21.85
|Few clouds
|February 10, 2025
|24.06
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|25.33
|Sky is clear
|February 12, 2025
|26.02
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|26.33
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|24.86
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on February 7, 2025
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
