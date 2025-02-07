Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 7, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 07, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on February 7, 2025 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on February 7, 2025, is 20.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.05 °C and 23.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.

Delhi weather update on February 07, 2025
Delhi weather update on February 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 8, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.4 °C and 25.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 179.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 8, 202520.02Sky is clear
February 9, 202521.85Few clouds
February 10, 202524.06Sky is clear
February 11, 202525.33Sky is clear
February 12, 202526.02Sky is clear
February 13, 202526.33Sky is clear
February 14, 202524.86Few clouds


Weather in other cities on February 7, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.17 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata24.4 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.14 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru24.91 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad28.11 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad26.43 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.02 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

