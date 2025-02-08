Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 8, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on February 8, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on February 8, 2025, is 21.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.05 °C and 26.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.14 °C and 27.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 177.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 9, 2025
|21.78
|Scattered clouds
|February 10, 2025
|23.71
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|24.78
|Few clouds
|February 12, 2025
|25.81
|Broken clouds
|February 13, 2025
|26.68
|Few clouds
|February 14, 2025
|24.47
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|22.99
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025
