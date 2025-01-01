Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 1, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on January 1, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on January 1, 2025, is 17.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.05 °C and 21.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.82 °C and 23.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 2, 2025
|17.98
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|21.05
|Overcast clouds
|January 4, 2025
|21.81
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|23.31
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|24.10
|Sky is clear
|January 7, 2025
|22.78
|Sky is clear
|January 8, 2025
|19.29
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 1, 2025
