Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 13, 2025

The temperature in Delhi today, on January 13, 2025, is 18.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.05 °C and 21.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:44 PM. Delhi weather update on January 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.51 °C and 21.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 279.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 14, 2025 18.71 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 18.83 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 19.75 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 18.01 Light rain January 18, 2025 19.98 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 20.29 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 21.61 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.26 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.44 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.63 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.71 °C Sky is clear



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.