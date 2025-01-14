Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 14, 2025

The temperature in Delhi today, on January 14, 2025, is 18.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.05 °C and 21.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:44 PM. Delhi weather update on January 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.82 °C and 22.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 178.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 15, 2025 18.77 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 19.31 Few clouds January 17, 2025 17.10 Light rain January 18, 2025 19.32 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 20.08 Broken clouds January 20, 2025 21.17 Scattered clouds January 21, 2025 21.98 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.95 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 23.99 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.28 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.82 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.05 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.77 °C Sky is clear



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.