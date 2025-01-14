Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 14, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 14, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on January 14, 2025 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on January 14, 2025, is 18.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.05 °C and 21.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.

Delhi weather update on January 14, 2025
Delhi weather update on January 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.82 °C and 22.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 178.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 15, 202518.77Sky is clear
January 16, 202519.31Few clouds
January 17, 202517.10Light rain
January 18, 202519.32Sky is clear
January 19, 202520.08Broken clouds
January 20, 202521.17Scattered clouds
January 21, 202521.98Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.95 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata23.99 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.87 °C Light rain
Bengaluru25.28 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.82 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad23.05 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.77 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

