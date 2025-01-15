Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on January 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on January 15, 2025, is 18.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.05 °C and 21.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.47 °C and 22.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 16, 2025
|18.83
|Scattered clouds
|January 17, 2025
|20.39
|Scattered clouds
|January 18, 2025
|19.55
|Sky is clear
|January 19, 2025
|19.58
|Broken clouds
|January 20, 2025
|19.94
|Broken clouds
|January 21, 2025
|20.34
|Broken clouds
|January 22, 2025
|21.47
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025
