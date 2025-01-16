Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 16, 2025

The temperature in Delhi today, on January 16, 2025, is 19.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.05 °C and 21.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:46 PM. Delhi weather update on January 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.5 °C and 21.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 17, 2025 19.22 Light rain January 18, 2025 18.87 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 19.43 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 21.06 Broken clouds January 21, 2025 21.57 Scattered clouds January 22, 2025 22.55 Broken clouds January 23, 2025 23.46 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.09 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.22 °C Light rain



