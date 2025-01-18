Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 18, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on January 18, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on January 18, 2025, is 16.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.05 °C and 21.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 19, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.53 °C and 23.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 194.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 19, 2025
|16.99
|Broken clouds
|January 20, 2025
|20.74
|Broken clouds
|January 21, 2025
|22.23
|Few clouds
|January 22, 2025
|22.02
|Few clouds
|January 23, 2025
|22.42
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|22.41
|Light rain
|January 25, 2025
|22.68
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 18, 2025
