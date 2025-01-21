Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on January 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on January 21, 2025, is 21.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.05 °C and 24.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.11 °C and 25.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 222.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 22, 2025
|21.67
|Sky is clear
|January 23, 2025
|22.90
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|20.08
|Light rain
|January 25, 2025
|21.14
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|20.32
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|19.22
|Sky is clear
|January 28, 2025
|19.89
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 21, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News