Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 25, 2025

The temperature in Delhi today, on January 25, 2025, is 17.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.05 °C and 23.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 05:54 PM. Delhi weather update on January 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 26, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.28 °C and 23.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 158.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 26, 2025 17.76 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 19.68 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 19.73 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 21.02 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 21.37 Sky is clear January 31, 2025 23.20 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 23.07 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on January 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.91 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.54 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 26.19 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.99 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.09 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.76 °C Sky is clear



