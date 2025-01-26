Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 26, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 26, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on January 26, 2025 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on January 26, 2025, is 17.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.05 °C and 23.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 05:54 PM.

Delhi weather update on January 26, 2025
Delhi weather update on January 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 27, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.03 °C and 23.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 171.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 27, 202517.49Sky is clear
January 28, 202519.93Sky is clear
January 29, 202520.68Sky is clear
January 30, 202521.29Sky is clear
January 31, 202522.81Sky is clear
February 1, 202524.52Few clouds
February 2, 202524.06Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 26, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.63 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.05 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.21 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru24.36 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad27.3 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad24.9 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.49 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
