Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 29, 2025

The temperature in Delhi today, on January 29, 2025, is 20.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.05 °C and 23.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:57 PM. Delhi weather update on January 29, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.04 °C and 25.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 30, 2025 20.83 Few clouds January 31, 2025 21.90 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 23.40 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 22.84 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 23.88 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 23.51 Moderate rain February 5, 2025 16.86 Heavy intensity rain



Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.35 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.63 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.83 °C Few clouds



