Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 29, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on January 29, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on January 29, 2025, is 20.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.05 °C and 23.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.04 °C and 25.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 30, 2025
|20.83
|Few clouds
|January 31, 2025
|21.90
|Sky is clear
|February 1, 2025
|23.40
|Sky is clear
|February 2, 2025
|22.84
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|23.88
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|23.51
|Moderate rain
|February 5, 2025
|16.86
|Heavy intensity rain
Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India.
