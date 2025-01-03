Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 3, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 03, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on January 3, 2025 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on January 3, 2025, is 18.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.05 °C and 23.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:36 PM.

Delhi weather update on January 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 4, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.58 °C and 26.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 4, 202518.21Overcast clouds
January 5, 202522.64Sky is clear
January 6, 202522.91Few clouds
January 7, 202522.34Sky is clear
January 8, 202520.00Sky is clear
January 9, 202517.95Sky is clear
January 10, 202517.95Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 3, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.73 °C Few clouds
Kolkata19.94 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.21 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru23.32 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad24.46 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad25.25 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi18.21 °C Overcast clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

