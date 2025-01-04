Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 4, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 04, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on January 4, 2025 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on January 4, 2025, is 20.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.05 °C and 25.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:37 PM.

Delhi weather update on January 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.77 °C and 25.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 5, 202520.05Few clouds
January 6, 202522.62Scattered clouds
January 7, 202521.02Light rain
January 8, 202520.95Sky is clear
January 9, 202518.75Sky is clear
January 10, 202519.97Few clouds
January 11, 202520.63Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.86 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata19.06 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai25.36 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru21.53 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad24.52 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad25.32 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.05 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On