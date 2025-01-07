Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 7, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on January 7, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on January 7, 2025, is 17.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.05 °C and 21.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.87 °C and 21.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 250.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 8, 2025
|17.11
|Few clouds
|January 9, 2025
|18.82
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|19.89
|Sky is clear
|January 11, 2025
|20.56
|Sky is clear
|January 12, 2025
|17.67
|Light rain
|January 13, 2025
|20.16
|Scattered clouds
|January 14, 2025
|19.78
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 7, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News