Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 8, 2025

The temperature in Delhi today, on January 8, 2025, is 16.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.05 °C and 21.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:40 PM. Delhi weather update on January 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.56 °C and 22.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 158.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 9, 2025 16.15 Few clouds January 10, 2025 19.53 Scattered clouds January 11, 2025 20.19 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 18.10 Light rain January 13, 2025 18.48 Light rain January 14, 2025 20.33 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 20.75 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.38 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.83 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.86 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 23.21 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 23.47 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.15 °C Few clouds



