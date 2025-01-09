Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 9, 2025

The temperature in Delhi today, on January 9, 2025, is 19.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.05 °C and 22.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:40 PM. Delhi weather update on January 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 10, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.49 °C and 22.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 263.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 10, 2025 19.29 Broken clouds January 11, 2025 19.74 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 19.08 Light rain January 13, 2025 18.35 Light rain January 14, 2025 19.50 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 20.19 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 20.22 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.55 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.31 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.29 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.95 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.47 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 19.29 °C Broken clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.