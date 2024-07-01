 Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.95 °C, check weather forecast for July 1, 2024 | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.95 °C, check weather forecast for July 1, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 1, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 1, 2024, is 38.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.95 °C and 39.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:26 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.17 °C and 39.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.95 °C and 39.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 191.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 2, 2024 36.25 °C Moderate rain
July 3, 2024 35.82 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 4, 2024 30.84 °C Moderate rain
July 5, 2024 32.56 °C Moderate rain
July 6, 2024 31.29 °C Moderate rain
July 7, 2024 32.12 °C Moderate rain
July 8, 2024 29.92 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 1, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.04 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.91 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.02 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 25.84 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 27.33 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 28.3 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 38.26 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Delhi weather update on July 01, 2024

Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.95 °C, check weather forecast for July 1, 2024
Monday, July 01, 2024
